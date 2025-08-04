Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Hierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio

Hierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio

Save

Hierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenHierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living RoomHierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyHierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Greyscale Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anand Jaju
  • Lead Architects: Girish Mysore, Magesh Manohar, Ninu Ahluwalia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Anand Jaju

A residence that Embodies Continuity and Change – In the rapidly transforming residential pockets of Bangalore, homes are quietly evolving. With rising densities and shifting family dynamics, architecture must respond to both spatial constraints and changing lifestyles. Heirlooms in Concrete, a residence designed by Greyscale Design Studio, is one such thoughtful response. The home balances tradition and modernity, offering a design that grows with the family while holding onto memories of the past.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Greyscale Design Studio
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Hierlooms in Concrete / Greyscale Design Studio" 04 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032728/hierlooms-in-concrete-greyscale-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags