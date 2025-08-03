FIABA NEST Cafe / flw8studio

•
Seongnam-si, South Korea
-
Architects: flw8studio
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:dayoff studio
-
Lead Architects: Songyi-Han
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Lead Team: Bokyung-Kim
- Design Team: Hyunjin-Kim
- City: Seongnam-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the name of a bird, FIABA's tables embody the brand's signature flowing curves and meticulous detailing. To provide an immersive experience of these pieces, the FIABA design team created a new showroom called FIABA NEST—a space intended to feel as warm and embracing as a bird's nest, while maintaining the brand's refined elegance.