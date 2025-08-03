FIABA NEST Cafe / flw8studio

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the name of a bird, FIABA's tables embody the brand's signature flowing curves and meticulous detailing. To provide an immersive experience of these pieces, the FIABA design team created a new showroom called FIABA NEST—a space intended to feel as warm and embracing as a bird's nest, while maintaining the brand's refined elegance.