Wu Wei Apartment / Degree Design

New Taipei City , Taiwan
Interior Designers: Degree Design
- Area: 76 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:MD
Lead Architects: Tseng, Chih-Hao
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Tseng, Chih-Hao
- City: New Taipei City
- Country: Taiwan
Wu Wei: Embracing the Natural Flow of Space and Life – The city is a jungle of concrete, overflowing with choices and crossroads. Immersed in this chaotic landscape, we often find ourselves lost in the labyrinth of our own making—torn between gain and loss, uncertain whether to hold on or let go. Some wander in confusion, while others race back and forth, all in search of a place to rest their soul.