Wu Wei Apartment / Degree Design

15

Apartment Interiors • New Taipei City , Taiwan Interior Designers: Degree Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 76 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: MD

Lead Architects: Tseng, Chih-Hao

Wu Wei: Embracing the Natural Flow of Space and Life – The city is a jungle of concrete, overflowing with choices and crossroads. Immersed in this chaotic landscape, we often find ourselves lost in the labyrinth of our own making—torn between gain and loss, uncertain whether to hold on or let go. Some wander in confusion, while others race back and forth, all in search of a place to rest their soul.