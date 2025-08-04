Gabicce Mare Seaside Promenade / Architects Barbara Balassone + Gianluca Mazzari

•
Gabicce Mare, Italy
-
Architects: Architects Barbara Balassone, Gianluca Mazzari
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Aldo Amoretti
-
Manufacturers: CTM, Ideal Work, Vivai Manfrica
-
Lead Architects: Bonini Michele, Barbara Balassone, Gianluca Mazzari
- Category: Public Space, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Bonini Michele
- City: Gabicce Mare
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the city's new seafront reimagines the public space of the tourist promenade, focusing on social interaction and community well-being, primarily through the elimination of vehicular traffic along the route.