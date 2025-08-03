Matraville Youth and Cultural Hall / Sam Crawford Architects

+ 12

Category: Cultural Center

Lead Team: Benjamin Chan

Design Team: Ken Warr, Sofia Nay

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Stantec

Landscape Architecture: Place design group

City: Matraville

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. A grove of mature native trees determined the plan of a new community hall in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The inverted L-shaped layout allowed the trees to be retained, with a much-loved blackbutt tree informing the geometry of the entry sequence.