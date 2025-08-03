Matraville Youth and Cultural Hall / Sam Crawford Architects

•
Matraville, Australia
-
Architects: Sam Crawford Architects
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Brett Boardman
-
Lead Architects: Sam Crawford
- Category: Cultural Center
- Lead Team: Benjamin Chan
- Design Team: Ken Warr, Sofia Nay
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Stantec
- Landscape Architecture: Place design group
- City: Matraville
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. A grove of mature native trees determined the plan of a new community hall in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The inverted L-shaped layout allowed the trees to be retained, with a much-loved blackbutt tree informing the geometry of the entry sequence.