+ 15

Houses • Gaüses, Spain Architects: Tallerdarquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 146 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Adrià Goula

Lead Architects: Bernat Llauradó Auquer

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the house, everything happens under this V-shaped cover, which shelters the various spaces, forms the overhangs, protects from the sun and rain, and minimizes the perception of a large built volume, integrating the architecture into the rural environment.