Tai-Silk Courtyard / Deep Origin Lab + CO-MILEU

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Retail Interiors
Taizhou, China
  • Design Team: COMILIEU: Dai Qiaoqi, Tang Yini; Deep Origin Lab: Liu Qinrong, Yao Lu, Xu Chaocai
  • Historical Architecture Consultant: Cai Xuanhao, Li Kaira
  • Opening Ceremony Planner: Zhang Yilin, Xu Luni
  • Construction: Shanghai Supai Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Consultant: Cheng Rong
  • Client: Zhejiang Tai Silk Garments Co., Ltd.
  • City: Taizhou
  • Country: China
Tai-Silk Courtyard / Deep Origin Lab + CO-MILEU - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Hao Chen

Architectural Heritage - TaiSilk Courtyard is located in Jiazhi Street District, the Zhou Residence is a historic Jiangnan-style courtyard complex featuring a traditional three-bay main hall flanked by two wing rooms and a single-story gatehouse, collectively enclosing a central quadrangle stone courtyard. The spatial organization follows the "Main Hall-Wing Rooms" typology, with a combination of hip-and-gable and flush gable roofs, all encircled by overhanging eaves. As a representative vernacular dwelling of the Taizhou subregion in the Wu cultural area, its generous courtyard scale lends itself to conversion into public or commercial spaces. The second floor, originally used for storage or living quarters, features a central ceremonial space above the main hall. The design team developed an adaptive reuse strategy that respects the original timber structure while accommodating new programming.

Top #Tags