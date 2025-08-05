Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Marquês Project / Bric Arquitectura | Portillo & Pantoja

Marquês Project / Bric Arquitectura | Portillo & Pantoja

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Bric Arquitetura | Portillo e Pantoja
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  904 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cristalux iluminação, Ekko, Lumini, Novo ambiente
  • Lead Architects: Mariana Portilho e Pedro Pantoja
Marquês Project / Bric Arquitectura | Portillo & Pantoja - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair
© André Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. With her daughter moving abroad, the client — a publicist — decided to begin a new chapter in a smaller, more practical apartment aligned with her daily routine. She left behind an old 200m² property and moved to a new 84m² home in Gávea, in Rio de Janeiro’s South Zone. The challenge for Bric Arquitetura was to optimize every square meter with purpose — and elegance.

About this office
Bric Arquitetura | Portillo e Pantoja
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Marquês Project / Bric Arquitectura | Portillo & Pantoja" [Apartamento Marquês / Bric Arquitetura | Portillo e Pantoja] 05 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032695/marquis-project-bric-arquitectura-portillo-and-pantoja> ISSN 0719-8884

