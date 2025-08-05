Marquês Project / Bric Arquitectura | Portillo & Pantoja

•
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
-
Architects: Bric Arquitetura | Portillo e Pantoja
- Area: 904 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:André Nazareth
-
Manufacturers: Cristalux iluminação, Ekko, Lumini, Novo ambiente
-
Lead Architects: Mariana Portilho e Pedro Pantoja
- Category: Apartments, Renovation
- Technical Drawings: Gabriel Bonfim, Alexia Candiago
- Visual Production: Ekko Home
- Woodworking: K3 Marcenaria
- City: Rio de Janeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. With her daughter moving abroad, the client — a publicist — decided to begin a new chapter in a smaller, more practical apartment aligned with her daily routine. She left behind an old 200m² property and moved to a new 84m² home in Gávea, in Rio de Janeiro’s South Zone. The challenge for Bric Arquitetura was to optimize every square meter with purpose — and elegance.