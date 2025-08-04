Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA

Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA

Save

Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA - Image 2 of 31Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA - Interior Photography, ChairComo Lounge Cafe / S.DA - Interior Photography, ChairComo Lounge Cafe / S.DA - Interior Photography, ConcreteComo Lounge Cafe / S.DA - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: S.DA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aylul Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  &Tradition, DGA, MIRAGE, Tacchini
  • Lead Architects: Duaa Abukhalaf
  • Lighting Designer: Dc Luce Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Lighting, Table, Glass
© Aylul Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Como Lounge Café is the brand's first branch in Dubai and its second location outside its hometown of Al Ain. The new branch carries a clear reference to its origins, guiding a design approach that pays subtle tribute to the natural landscapes of Al Ain, reinterpreted through an abstract, contemporary language fit for its urban Dubai setting.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
S.DA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA" 04 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032649/como-lounge-cafe-sda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags