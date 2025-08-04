Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA

•
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
-
Architects: S.DA
- Area: 178 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Aylul Studio
-
Manufacturers: &Tradition, DGA, MIRAGE, Tacchini
-
Lead Architects: Duaa Abukhalaf
-
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Architect: Humaiz Raafi
- Draftsman: Tahir Baloch
- 3 D Visualization: Kostya Busargin
- Lighting Supplier: Huda Lighting
- City: Dubai
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Como Lounge Café is the brand's first branch in Dubai and its second location outside its hometown of Al Ain. The new branch carries a clear reference to its origins, guiding a design approach that pays subtle tribute to the natural landscapes of Al Ain, reinterpreted through an abstract, contemporary language fit for its urban Dubai setting.