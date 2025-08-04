Como Lounge Cafe / S.DA

+ 26

Category: Coffee Shop

Architect: Humaiz Raafi

Draftsman: Tahir Baloch

3 D Visualization: Kostya Busargin

Lighting Supplier: Huda Lighting

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. Como Lounge Café is the brand's first branch in Dubai and its second location outside its hometown of Al Ain. The new branch carries a clear reference to its origins, guiding a design approach that pays subtle tribute to the natural landscapes of Al Ain, reinterpreted through an abstract, contemporary language fit for its urban Dubai setting.