Desert Geode Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

Paradise Valley, United States
Architects: Kendle Design Collaborative
- Area: 7200 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
Manufacturers: Subzero/Wolf, Fleetwood , Listone Giordano, Mesastone Block, Western States Metal Roofing
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Cathleen Kebert
- Office Lead Architects: Brent Kendle, Cathleen Kebert
- Design Team: Kendle Design Collaborative
- Interior Design: Wiseman & Gale Interiors
- Landscape Architecture: Colwell Shelor Landscape Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Creative Designs in Lighting
- General Constructing: G M Hunt Builders & Remodelers
- City: Paradise Valley
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Protected by a striking silhouette of folding metal planes and blasted-face masonry, this residence recalls the contrasting characteristics of a geode shimmering in the bright Arizona sun. Inside, glass extending up to the outer shell-like roof fills the interior space with natural daylight.