World
  Desert Geode Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

Desert Geode Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Paradise Valley, United States
  • Architects: Kendle Design Collaborative
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Subzero/Wolf, Fleetwood , Listone Giordano, Mesastone Block, Western States Metal Roofing
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Cathleen Kebert
  • Office Lead Architects: Brent Kendle, Cathleen Kebert
  • Design Team: Kendle Design Collaborative
  • Interior Design: Wiseman & Gale Interiors
  • Landscape Architecture: Colwell Shelor Landscape Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Creative Designs in Lighting
  • General Constructing: G M Hunt Builders & Remodelers
  • City: Paradise Valley
  • Country: United States
Desert Geode Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative - Image 2 of 29
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Protected by a striking silhouette of folding metal planes and blasted-face masonry, this residence recalls the contrasting characteristics of a geode shimmering in the bright Arizona sun. Inside, glass extending up to the outer shell-like roof fills the interior space with natural daylight.

About this office
Kendle Design Collaborative
Office

Cite: "Desert Geode Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative" 08 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032639/desert-geode-residence-kendle-design-collaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

