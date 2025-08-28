Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Living Beauty Retail Shop / Odami

Living Beauty Retail Shop / Odami

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Retail, Retail Interiors
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Odami
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:John Alunan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Centura, Farrow and Ball, Knolltextiles, Kohler, Marble, Octopus
Living Beauty Retail Shop / Odami - Image 6 of 22
© John Alunan

Text description provided by the architects. Throughout history, apothecaries have acted as spaces of both curiosity and care. Traditionally defined by dark wood, elaborate detailing, and a plethora of small drawers containing unseen intrigues, these service-forward spaces offered intimate consultations conducted on either side of a counter. Living Beauty boldly reinvents this bygone but invaluable typology, defining an impactful interior design identity for the luxury beauty retailer.

Project gallery

About this office
Odami
Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsCanada

