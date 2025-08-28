Living Beauty Retail Shop / Odami

+ 17

Retail, Retail Interiors • Toronto, Canada Architects: Odami

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: John Alunan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Centura , Farrow and Ball , Knolltextiles , Kohler , Marble , Octopus

Text description provided by the architects. Throughout history, apothecaries have acted as spaces of both curiosity and care. Traditionally defined by dark wood, elaborate detailing, and a plethora of small drawers containing unseen intrigues, these service-forward spaces offered intimate consultations conducted on either side of a counter. Living Beauty boldly reinvents this bygone but invaluable typology, defining an impactful interior design identity for the luxury beauty retailer.