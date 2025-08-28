Living Beauty Retail Shop / Odami

•
Toronto, Canada
-
Architects: Odami
- Area: 2500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:John Alunan
-
Manufacturers: Centura, Farrow and Ball, Knolltextiles, Kohler, Marble, Octopus
- Category: Retail, Retail Interiors
- Lead Team: Arancha Gonzalez Bernardo, Michael Fohring
- Design Team: Odami
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Spline Group
- Project Management: Stein+Regency
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Throughout history, apothecaries have acted as spaces of both curiosity and care. Traditionally defined by dark wood, elaborate detailing, and a plethora of small drawers containing unseen intrigues, these service-forward spaces offered intimate consultations conducted on either side of a counter. Living Beauty boldly reinvents this bygone but invaluable typology, defining an impactful interior design identity for the luxury beauty retailer.