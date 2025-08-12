Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Glass Ridge House / OWIU Design

Glass Ridge House / OWIU Design

Glass Ridge House / OWIU Design - Image 2 of 23Glass Ridge House / OWIU Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Table, Chair, DoorGlass Ridge House / OWIU Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, ChairGlass Ridge House / OWIU Design - Image 5 of 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
La Cañada Flintridge, United States
  • Architects: OWIU Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3728 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Veiga Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Audo, DWR, ISI Signature Hardware, KOMA, Lumens, Sixpenny, TattaHome, TooGood
Glass Ridge House / OWIU Design - Image 2 of 23
© Pablo Veiga Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked in a suburban cul-de-sac in La Cañada Flintridge, OWIU Design's co-founders, Amanda Gunawan and Joel Wong, have built a quiet homage to their collective experiences and inspirations in the backdrop of their adopted home of Los Angeles. The couple has become well known in the LA design community for their architectural and design firms, OWIU Design and OWIU Goods. With a portfolio including Baroo and Sua Superette, among a long list of residential projects for notable Asian-American tastemakers, their aesthetic and design philosophy has helped shape "the look" of Asian-American small businesses in Los Angeles.

OWIU Design
WoodGlassStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

WoodGlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Glass Ridge House / OWIU Design" 12 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

