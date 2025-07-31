Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
AVA Communications Building / KRDS (Kourosh Rafiey Design Studio)

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Industrial Architecture, Infrastructure
Tehran, Iran
  • Co Designer: Ashkan Rafiey
  • Design Team: Mohsen Yazdian, Mahsa Elahi, Parisa allahgholi, Negin khorsandnejhad, Mohammad Soleimani, Mayam gholami
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
AVA Communications Building / KRDS (Kourosh Rafiey Design Studio) - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The office and Workshop Building of Ava Communications Company is located within Pardis Technology Park, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of Tehran. The project occupies an 800-square-meter plot at the end of a dead-end street, with a wide pedestrian path bordering the rear. Early in the design process, a decommissioned airplane was installed on-site as a sculptural element—an unexpected gesture that significantly influenced the architectural form.

KRDS (Kourosh Rafiey Design Studio)
Concrete

Industrial Architecture, Infrastructure, Iran

