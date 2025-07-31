AVA Communications Building / KRDS (Kourosh Rafiey Design Studio)

+ 11

Category: Industrial Architecture, Infrastructure

Co Designer: Ashkan Rafiey

Design Team: Mohsen Yazdian, Mahsa Elahi, Parisa allahgholi, Negin khorsandnejhad, Mohammad Soleimani, Mayam gholami

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. The office and Workshop Building of Ava Communications Company is located within Pardis Technology Park, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of Tehran. The project occupies an 800-square-meter plot at the end of a dead-end street, with a wide pedestrian path bordering the rear. Early in the design process, a decommissioned airplane was installed on-site as a sculptural element—an unexpected gesture that significantly influenced the architectural form.