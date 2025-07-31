Villa Brisana / Paul Raff Studio

+ 34

Category: Houses, Renovation

Project Team: Paul Raff, Alex Morassut, Steve Socha, Kate Bennett, Kristine Kim

Interior Design: Paul Raff Studio

Property Area: 404 m2

Structural Engineers: Doris J. Quinõnes Rivera Structural Engineering Consultants

Mechanical Engineers: RAP Consulting Engineer PSC

General Contractor : VML & Asociados S.E.

Steel Fabricator: Steelway Group

Landscape Consultant: Sigfredo E. Faria-Vega

Landscape Contractor: PRGD Landscape Designer + Contractor

City: San Juan

Country: Puerto Rico

Text description provided by the architects. In the lush, exclusive enclave of Dorado Beach on Puerto Rico's northern coast, Paul Raff Studio redefines tropical living with the renovation of Villa Brisana, a distinguished residence for a family of four. Originally built in 2001, the home's 3,380-square-foot interior lacked the spaciousness and connection to nature that the region's tropical climate demands. Under Paul Raff's guidance, the Toronto-based architectural firm transformed it into an expansive 4,145-square-foot sanctuary, effortlessly blurring the lines between indoors and out.