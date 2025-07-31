Villa Brisana / Paul Raff Studio

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Houses, Renovation
San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Project Team: Paul Raff, Alex Morassut, Steve Socha, Kate Bennett, Kristine Kim
  • Interior Design: Paul Raff Studio
  • Property Area: 404 m2
  • Structural Engineers: Doris J. Quinõnes Rivera Structural Engineering Consultants
  • Mechanical Engineers: RAP Consulting Engineer PSC
  • General Contractor : VML & Asociados S.E.
  • Steel Fabricator: Steelway Group
  • Landscape Consultant: Sigfredo E. Faria-Vega
  • Landscape Contractor: PRGD Landscape Designer + Contractor
  • City: San Juan
  • Country: Puerto Rico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More Specs
Text description provided by the architects. In the lush, exclusive enclave of Dorado Beach on Puerto Rico's northern coast, Paul Raff Studio redefines tropical living with the renovation of Villa Brisana, a distinguished residence for a family of four. Originally built in 2001, the home's 3,380-square-foot interior lacked the spaciousness and connection to nature that the region's tropical climate demands. Under Paul Raff's guidance, the Toronto-based architectural firm transformed it into an expansive 4,145-square-foot sanctuary, effortlessly blurring the lines between indoors and out.

