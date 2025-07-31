Park1538 Gwangyang Cultural Complex / UnSangDong Architects + POSCO A&C

•
Gwangyang-si, South Korea
-
Architects: POSCO A&C, UnSangDong Architects
- Area: 8569 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sergio Pirrone
-
Lead Architects: Yoongyoo Jang, Changhoon Shin, Mijung Kim, POSCO A&C
- Category: Cultural Center
- Design Team: Yoongyoo Jang, Changhoon Shin, Mijung Kim, POSCO A&C
- Architecture Offices: POSCO A&C
- General Constructing: POSCO E&C
- City: Gwangyang-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Park1538 is a public space embedded within the everyday landscape of Gwangyang, an industrial city known for its steel production. The project was inspired by the name "Gwangyang" itself—'Gwang' meaning light and 'Yang' sunlight—which became a guiding principle in shaping the form and spirit of the space. The resulting architecture captures the flowing rhythm of light through its curved steel surfaces, creating a sculptural yet purposeful structure that embodies both technological and cultural narratives.