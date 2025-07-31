Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Park1538 Gwangyang Cultural Complex / UnSangDong Architects + POSCO A&C

Park1538 Gwangyang Cultural Complex / UnSangDong Architects + POSCO A&C

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Center
Gwangyang-si, South Korea
  • Architects: POSCO A&C, UnSangDong Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8569
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sergio Pirrone
  • Lead Architects: Yoongyoo Jang, Changhoon Shin, Mijung Kim, POSCO A&C
  • Category: Cultural Center
  • Design Team: Yoongyoo Jang, Changhoon Shin, Mijung Kim, POSCO A&C
  • Architecture Offices: POSCO A&C
  • General Constructing: POSCO E&C
  • City: Gwangyang-si
  • Country: South Korea
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. Park1538 is a public space embedded within the everyday landscape of Gwangyang, an industrial city known for its steel production. The project was inspired by the name "Gwangyang" itself—'Gwang' meaning light and 'Yang' sunlight—which became a guiding principle in shaping the form and spirit of the space. The resulting architecture captures the flowing rhythm of light through its curved steel surfaces, creating a sculptural yet purposeful structure that embodies both technological and cultural narratives.

About this office
UnSangDong Architects
Office
POSCO A&C
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterSouth Korea
