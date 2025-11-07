The Folly Multi-Purpose Retreat / Common Architecture

+ 31

Category: Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Cyril Marsollier, Wallo Villacorta

Design Team: Miriam Zungu, Leigh Bellingan, Marc Oswell, Farai Dlamini

Construction: KR Projects

Landscaping: Land Art Studio

City: Salt Rock

Country: South Africa

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the middle of an upward-sloping garden in Salt Rock, South Africa, *The Folly* is a small, multi-purpose retreat designed for both private enjoyment and shared moments. Commissioned by a couple seeking a dedicated space for creative work, entertaining, and storing their growing wine and whiskey collection, the project reflects a desire for seclusion without detachment.