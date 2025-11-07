Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Folly Multi-Purpose Retreat / Common Architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture
Salt Rock, South Africa
  • Office Lead Architects: Cyril Marsollier, Wallo Villacorta
  • Design Team: Miriam Zungu, Leigh Bellingan, Marc Oswell, Farai Dlamini
  • Construction: KR Projects
  • Landscaping: Land Art Studio
  • City: Salt Rock
  • Country: South Africa
© Stephanie Veldman

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the middle of an upward-sloping garden in Salt Rock, South Africa, *The Folly* is a small, multi-purpose retreat designed for both private enjoyment and shared moments. Commissioned by a couple seeking a dedicated space for creative work, entertaining, and storing their growing wine and whiskey collection, the project reflects a desire for seclusion without detachment.

Common Architecture
Cite: "The Folly Multi-Purpose Retreat / Common Architecture" 07 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032622/the-folly-multi-purpose-retreat-common-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

