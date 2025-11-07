The Folly Multi-Purpose Retreat / Common Architecture

•
Salt Rock, South Africa
-
Architects: Common Architecture
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Stephanie Veldman
- Category: Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Cyril Marsollier, Wallo Villacorta
- Design Team: Miriam Zungu, Leigh Bellingan, Marc Oswell, Farai Dlamini
- Construction: KR Projects
- Landscaping: Land Art Studio
- City: Salt Rock
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the middle of an upward-sloping garden in Salt Rock, South Africa, *The Folly* is a small, multi-purpose retreat designed for both private enjoyment and shared moments. Commissioned by a couple seeking a dedicated space for creative work, entertaining, and storing their growing wine and whiskey collection, the project reflects a desire for seclusion without detachment.