World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Social Housing
  Spain
  Glories Square 60 Social Housing Units / SV60 Arquitectos

Glories Square 60 Social Housing Units / SV60 Arquitectos

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Social Housing
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: SV60 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8940
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JOSÉ HEVIA
  • Lead Architects: Antonio G. Liñan
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Lead Team: Manuel López
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Joan March
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Bernuz Fernandez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: L3J Ingeniería
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgánica
  • General Constructing: SACYR SA
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
Glories Square 60 Social Housing Units / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© JOSÉ HEVIA

Text description provided by the architects. We propose a rational Project, flexible and adaptable to the social and urban conditions required. The whole volume is conceived as a permeable system, pierced by multiple holes that cross the building from one facade to another connecting with the interior courtyards and generating a housing model sculpted and carved by interior voids that takes full advantage of the climatic conditions of the area and at the same time generates internal spaces of connection between the neighbors, creating new spaces of social connection without sacrificing the privacy of each house. The volumetric set tries to work as one more block of Barcelona's "ensanche", and looks for spatial relations with the surroundings pretending to formalize itself as a silent and functional architecture.

About this office
SV60 Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingSpain
