Glories Square 60 Social Housing Units / SV60 Arquitectos

Category: Social Housing

Lead Team: Manuel López

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Joan March

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Bernuz Fernandez

Engineering & Consulting > Services: L3J Ingeniería

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgánica

General Constructing: SACYR SA

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. We propose a rational Project, flexible and adaptable to the social and urban conditions required. The whole volume is conceived as a permeable system, pierced by multiple holes that cross the building from one facade to another connecting with the interior courtyards and generating a housing model sculpted and carved by interior voids that takes full advantage of the climatic conditions of the area and at the same time generates internal spaces of connection between the neighbors, creating new spaces of social connection without sacrificing the privacy of each house. The volumetric set tries to work as one more block of Barcelona's "ensanche", and looks for spatial relations with the surroundings pretending to formalize itself as a silent and functional architecture.