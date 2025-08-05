Housing Unit Infonavit CTM Culhuacán Square / AMASA Estudio, Andrea López + Agustín Pereyra

Save this picture! © Zaickz Moz, Andres Cedillo, Gerardo Reyes Bustamante

+ 23

Category: Park

Architects: Andrea López, Agustín Pereyra

Team: Luis Flores, Gerardo Reyes, Roxana León, César Huerta, Yanahi Flaviel

Constructor: Desarrolladora de Ideas y espacios, Alberto Cejudo

Structure: Juan Felipe Heredia

Engineering: Germán Muñoz

Lighting: Gabriel Briseño

Landscape Design: Maritza Hernandez

Client: Infonavit

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Of all the housing units built by Infonavit in Mexico City during the second half of the 20th century, the largest is Culhuacán, located in the southeast of the city, within the Coyoacán borough and close to the boundaries with Iztapalapa. This unit has approximately 15,000 homes. Its full name—Confederación de Trabajadores de México (CTM) Culhuacán—incorporates, on one hand, a reference to Culhuacán, one of the indigenous towns in the area, and on the other, a direct allusion to the welfare state project, which at that time was expressed through support for the working class. The construction of CTM Culhuacán began in 1974, with the goal of providing housing for more than one hundred thousand people, mostly from the expanding middle and working classes.