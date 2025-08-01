Naboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio

+ 27

Category: Hotels

Team Lead: César Pérez

Architect In Charge: Jésus Acosta

Interior Design: Studio Wenden

Landscape Architecture: Hugo Sanchez Paisaje

General Construction: Jaque Studio

City: Tulum

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tulum, on a square plot of 2,500 m², Naboa is founded on the premise of creating a project where architecture and landscape converge in an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort. This intention materializes through pure and orderly geometries that contrast with the preexisting vegetation, which is disordered and random in nature. The volumes are arranged around the swimming pool and the tropical garden, which act as the guiding axis of the project. This arrangement gives the complex an introspective character, creating a microclimate that favors privacy and generates ideal conditions for the development of a unique identity.