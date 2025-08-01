Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Naboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio

Naboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Balcony, PatioNaboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, ChairNaboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Sofa, ChairNaboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamNaboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Hotels
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Jaque Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1454
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar
  • Category: Hotels
  • Team Lead: César Pérez
  • Architect In Charge: Jésus Acosta
  • Interior Design: Studio Wenden
  • Landscape Architecture: Hugo Sanchez Paisaje
  • General Construction: Jaque Studio
  • City: Tulum
  • Country: Mexico
Naboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Balcony, Patio
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tulum, on a square plot of 2,500 m², Naboa is founded on the premise of creating a project where architecture and landscape converge in an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort. This intention materializes through pure and orderly geometries that contrast with the preexisting vegetation, which is disordered and random in nature. The volumes are arranged around the swimming pool and the tropical garden, which act as the guiding axis of the project. This arrangement gives the complex an introspective character, creating a microclimate that favors privacy and generates ideal conditions for the development of a unique identity.

Project gallery

Cite: "Naboa Tulum Hotel / Jaque Studio" [Naboa Tulum / Jaque Studio] 01 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032589/naboa-tulum-hotel-jaque-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

