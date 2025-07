+ 18

Houses • Singapore Architects: Freight Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 332 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Lead Architects: Kee Jing Zhi

Category: Houses

Design Team: Alexandra Lee

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MSE Consultants

General Constructing: APT ATELIER Pte Ltd

Country: Singapore

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Dancing Light is not merely a built form; it is a living expression of architectural poetry, where light becomes both medium and muse. It celebrates the subtle beauty of illumination, the fluidity of movement, and the atmospheric richness shaped by shadow and stillness.