Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Taiwan
  5. Reinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects

Reinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects

Save

Reinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects - Exterior PhotographyReinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodReinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects - ConcreteReinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects - Image 5 of 24Reinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Museum, Renovation
Taitung, Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Reinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects - Image 5 of 24
© Yuchen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In 1999, the National Museum of Prehistory, which was designed by renowned postmodern architect Michael Graves, opened in a rural place that is about 5km away from Taitung City. For over 20 years, parts of the place in this grand building have not functioned properly, such as the complicated circulation system for visitors. Also, Mountain Plaza and the greenhouse restaurant could not work well due to the scorching climate in the Tropical area.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ja-Sheng Chen Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationTaiwan
Cite: "Reinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects" 08 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032587/embargo-reinterpretation-of-national-museum-of-prehistory-ja-sheng-chen-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags