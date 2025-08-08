Reinterpretation of National Museum of Prehistory / Ja-Sheng Chen Architects

+ 19

Category: Museum, Renovation

Design Team: Shu-Hung Fu, Yu Wu, Chih-Yuan Huang

City: Taitung

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In 1999, the National Museum of Prehistory, which was designed by renowned postmodern architect Michael Graves, opened in a rural place that is about 5km away from Taitung City. For over 20 years, parts of the place in this grand building have not functioned properly, such as the complicated circulation system for visitors. Also, Mountain Plaza and the greenhouse restaurant could not work well due to the scorching climate in the Tropical area.