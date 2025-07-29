Bamboo Cabin Plan : Sticky Rice Dumpling / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

+ 11

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Taiwanese artist Cheng Tsung Feng's "Bamboo Cabin Plan" is a series of small-scale architectural works built primarily with bamboo, exploring the traditional ways people wrap food. The first piece in this project, Bamboo Cabin Plan: Sticky Rice Dumpling, is situated along a bamboo forest hiking trail in Lugu Township, Nantou County. It offers a shaded resting place for hikers passing through the area.