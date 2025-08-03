Half-Mountain Cloud Station / Qing Studio + Li Nu

+ 37

Category: Landscape Architecture, Pavilion

Artist: Li Nu

Architectural Team: Hu Xing, Liu Changming, Yan Chunyang, Luo Tingkai, Tang Ziji, Xu Yanjun, Ren Shiyang, Jin Xin

Construction Team: Jiao Jingjia, Hu Tianchen, Lin Yuxuan, Huang Jianjian

Resident Architect: Tang Ziji

Supervisor: Lü Ningjue

Implementation Manager: Zhang Jingwei

Engineering Management: Yan Jiarun, Zou Kefei

Executive Unit: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Technology Co., Ltd.

City: Huizhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the foot of Nankun Mountain in Huizhou, Guangdong, Half-Mountain Cloud Station serves as a key node in the "Two-Mountain Architectural Art Program". Inspired by Su Dongpo's "Sixteen Joys of Life in Huizhou", specifically the verse "viewing mountains after rain from a tower", the project responds poetically to the delicate tensions between city and nature, memory and future. Nestled within a mountainous forest, three lightweight constructions pose three quiet questions to the landscape. These constructions neither occupy the center nor dominate the height, rather, they find their own order within fault lines, crevices, and along the shifting path, transforming topographical undulations into a rhythm of space. The three constructions—Mountain Post, Hometown Pavilion, and Cloud Pavilion—are like gentle knocks on the door of time, initiating a dialogue spanning millennia and a journey cradled by nature.