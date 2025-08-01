Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Orca House / dbA. arquitectura

Orca House / dbA. arquitectura

Save

Orca House / dbA. arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, DeckOrca House / dbA. arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairOrca House / dbA. arquitectura - Image 4 of 34Orca House / dbA. arquitectura - Image 5 of 34Orca House / dbA. arquitectura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Orca, Portugal
  • Architects: dbA. arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Canhamor, Multiplacas, Sanitana
  • Lead Architect: Alexandra Belo, Vitor Mingacho
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Orca House / dbA. arquitectura - Image 6 of 34
© Sérgio Garcês Marques

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a small rural property characterized by a remarkable landscape, this project focused on the rehabilitation and expansion of an existing exposed granite dwelling. Originally conceived as a residence, the building was carefully reimagined to preserve its architectural identity while introducing a contemporary spatial and material language.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
dbA. arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Orca House / dbA. arquitectura" [Casa Orca / dbA. arquitectura] 01 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032575/orca-house-dba-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags