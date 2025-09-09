Restoration of Sant Esteve Church / Santamaría Arquitectes

•
Marganell, Spain
-
Architects: Santamaría Arquitectes
- Area: 177 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Judith Casas
-
Lead Architect: Pere Santamaria Garcia
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cathedral, Restoration
- Design Team: Pilar Toll, Gemma Torras
- City: Marganell
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Sant Esteve church is located at the eastern end of the town of Marganell (Barcelona), a municipality located on the northern slope of the Montserrat massif. The church is located 1.5 km from the town center, in the middle of a large natural space.