Monte Rossa Wine Production Facility / aa-ls luigi serboli architetti

Text description provided by the architects. The new cellar Monte Rossa, deep in the Italian countryside of Franciacorta, is put alongside the historical venue of the 3rd century and represents the latest act of the entrepreneurial tradition pointed towards innovation and quality. The new establishment greatly answers the new requirements and brings together the oenological and the environmental sustainability into an integrated production space constantly in dialogue with the surrounding territory.