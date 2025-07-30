GZ House / aa-ls luigi serboli architetti

•
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
-
Architects: aa-ls luigi serboli architetti
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Marcello Mariana
-
Manufacturers: Metra Building
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Office Lead Architects: Luigi Serboli, Franco Manzati
- Design Team: aa-ls luigi serboli architetti
- City: Padenghe sul Garda
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The GZ Residence stands on the shores of Lake Garda, in a densely urbanized yet scenically rich context.