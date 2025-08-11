Obeid Retail Complex / nunc Architecture and Design

•
Beirut, Lebanon
-
Architects: nunc Architecture and Design
- Area: 4000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Bahaa Ghoussainy
-
Lead Architects: Manhal Kaassamany, Ribal Haidar, Diana Aridi
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- City: Beirut
- Country: Lebanon
Text description provided by the architects. Obeid Retail Complex is a contemporary commercial hub in Lebanon's mountainous region that houses a major local supermarket chain and contributes to elevating its public presence and reach. The project introduces an unconventional architectural approach that redefines local retail experiences and has since attracted established brands, positioning the center as a new commercial destination.