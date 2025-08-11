Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Obeid Retail Complex / nunc Architecture and Design

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Beirut, Lebanon
Obeid Retail Complex / nunc Architecture and Design - Exterior Photography
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Text description provided by the architects. Obeid Retail Complex is a contemporary commercial hub in Lebanon's mountainous region that houses a major local supermarket chain and contributes to elevating its public presence and reach. The project introduces an unconventional architectural approach that redefines local retail experiences and has since attracted established brands, positioning the center as a new commercial destination.

About this office
nunc Architecture and Design
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureLebanon
