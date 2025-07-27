Porous Habitat / Inklusi.dsg

•
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Architects: Inklusi.dsg
- Area: 266 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Ukara Studio
Lead Architects: Ar. Gilang Dwi Alridho
- Category: Apartments, Coliving
- Lead Team: Nauvaldi Ryantama R.
- Technical Team: Wiyugo Hari Pranoto
- General Constructing: Mahendra M.P.
- City: Yogyakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet village in Sleman, Yogyakarta—just a short distance from a local private university—Porous Habitat is a 12-unit boarding house that offers more than just accommodation. It responds to the increasing demand for student housing while embracing the spirit of its surroundings.