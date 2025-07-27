Porous Habitat / Inklusi.dsg

+ 14

Apartments, Coliving • Yogyakarta, Indonesia Architects: Inklusi.dsg

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 266 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ukara Studio

Lead Architects: Ar. Gilang Dwi Alridho

Category: Apartments, Coliving

Lead Team: Nauvaldi Ryantama R.

Technical Team: Wiyugo Hari Pranoto

General Constructing: Mahendra M.P.

City: Yogyakarta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet village in Sleman, Yogyakarta—just a short distance from a local private university—Porous Habitat is a 12-unit boarding house that offers more than just accommodation. It responds to the increasing demand for student housing while embracing the spirit of its surroundings.