Dom Turka House of Remembrance / Tremend

•
Augustów, Poland
-
Architects: Tremend
- Area: 630 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Bartosz Makowski
-
Manufacturers: RHEINZINK, BeeLight, Caesar Ceramiche, Luxiona, MARAZZI, RIGIPS, Rockfon
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Museum, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Magdalena Federowicz-Boule
- Design Team: Tremend
- City: Augustów
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. The historic Dom Turka facility, located in Augustow, Poland, will soon open to the public as the House of Remembrance of the Augustow Roundup. The facility, a witness to the tragic events of 1945, has recently been restored and adapted for museum functions. The institution will commemorate victims of the 1945 Augustow Roundup massacre, in which hundreds of Polish anti-communist fighters were killed by Soviet soldiers and secret police.