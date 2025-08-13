Dom Turka House of Remembrance / Tremend

+ 23

Museum, Public Architecture • Augustów, Poland Architects: Tremend

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 630 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Bartosz Makowski

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project RHEINZINK BeeLight , Caesar Ceramiche , Luxiona , MARAZZI , RIGIPS , Rockfon Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. The historic Dom Turka facility, located in Augustow, Poland, will soon open to the public as the House of Remembrance of the Augustow Roundup. The facility, a witness to the tragic events of 1945, has recently been restored and adapted for museum functions. The institution will commemorate victims of the 1945 Augustow Roundup massacre, in which hundreds of Polish anti-communist fighters were killed by Soviet soldiers and secret police.