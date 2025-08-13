Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Dom Turka House of Remembrance / Tremend

Museum
Augustów, Poland
  Architects: Tremend
  Area: 630
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Bartosz Makowski
  Manufacturers
    RHEINZINK, BeeLight, Caesar Ceramiche, Luxiona, MARAZZI, RIGIPS, Rockfon
Dom Turka House of Remembrance / Tremend
© Bartosz Makowski

Text description provided by the architects. The historic Dom Turka facility, located in Augustow, Poland, will soon open to the public as the House of Remembrance of the Augustow Roundup. The facility, a witness to the tragic events of 1945, has recently been restored and adapted for museum functions. The institution will commemorate victims of the 1945 Augustow Roundup massacre, in which hundreds of Polish anti-communist fighters were killed by Soviet soldiers and secret police.

Tremend
Glass, Steel

Museum, Public Architecture, Poland

"Dom Turka House of Remembrance / Tremend" 13 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

