  The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10

The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10

The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10 - Image 2 of 38The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10 - Exterior PhotographyThe Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10 - Interior Photography, ConcreteThe Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10 - Image 5 of 38The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10 - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Tourism, Community Center
Zhengzhou, China
  • Architects: Studio 10
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Lead Architects: Shi Zhou
  • Design Team: Yu Cai, Jiaying Huang, Liuqing LIu, Chunhui Mo, Yongyi Wu, Ziqi Wang, Thomas Jingwei Zhang, Mengqi Zhang, Yingxi Dong, Shengxiang Jin(Intern), Bin Tang(Intern), Aijia Yu(Intern), Jiaxiao Bao (Project Assistant), Feifei Chen (Project Assistant) (In alphabetical order)
  • Construction Drawings: Zhengzhou Kaiwu Landscape Design Ltd.
  • Lighting Design Consultant: Z Design & Planning
  • Structural Design Consultant: Tao Qu
  • Curtain Wall Consultant: Guangdong Yanshantan Construction & Development Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Zhengzhou
  • Country: China
The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10 - Image 7 of 38
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center is located on a triangular plot in Xue Village, Wangcun Town, Xingyang City, Henan Province in central China. This unique site is positioned closeby the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project. To the southwest, clear water diverted from the Danjiangkou Reservoir flows northward through an artificial channel, passing through a tunnel beneath the east-west flowing Yellow River, and then emerging several kilometers to the north, continuing its journey.

Studio 10
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerChina
Cite: "The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10" 01 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032505/the-xue-village-community-and-tourist-service-center-studio-10> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chao Zhang

薛村党群服务中心 / Studio 10

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

