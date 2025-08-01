The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center / Studio 10

+ 33

Category: Tourism, Community Center

Design Team: Yu Cai, Jiaying Huang, Liuqing LIu, Chunhui Mo, Yongyi Wu, Ziqi Wang, Thomas Jingwei Zhang, Mengqi Zhang, Yingxi Dong, Shengxiang Jin(Intern), Bin Tang(Intern), Aijia Yu(Intern), Jiaxiao Bao (Project Assistant), Feifei Chen (Project Assistant) (In alphabetical order)

Construction Drawings: Zhengzhou Kaiwu Landscape Design Ltd.

Lighting Design Consultant: Z Design & Planning

Structural Design Consultant: Tao Qu

Curtain Wall Consultant: Guangdong Yanshantan Construction & Development Group Co., Ltd.

City: Zhengzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Xue Village Community and Tourist Service Center is located on a triangular plot in Xue Village, Wangcun Town, Xingyang City, Henan Province in central China. This unique site is positioned closeby the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project. To the southwest, clear water diverted from the Danjiangkou Reservoir flows northward through an artificial channel, passing through a tunnel beneath the east-west flowing Yellow River, and then emerging several kilometers to the north, continuing its journey.