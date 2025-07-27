Lamarzocco Shinsegae Dept. Gangnam Store / RVMN

•
Seocho District, South Korea
Architects: RVMN
- Area: 24 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Jeongwon Choi
- Construction: RVMN
- Artwork: Kwangho Lee
- City: Seocho District
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. We find moments of rest in the simple pleasure of a cup of coffee. When visiting a good café, one might not notice at first glance, but many places use this brand's machines. For those who love coffee, 'Lamarzocco' is a familiar name; yet for general consumers, it remains somewhat unfamiliar.