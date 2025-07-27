Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
CASCADIA Golf Club / STRX Architects

CASCADIA Golf Club / STRX Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Hongcheon-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: STRX Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8770
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jang Mi
  • Lead Architects: Park Kwang
CASCADIA Golf Club / STRX Architects - Image 15 of 29
© Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. Cascadia is located in the mountains of Hongcheon-gun, Gangwon-do, offering complete isolation from the city while preserving nature as it is. Surrounded by layers of mountains and rock formations, Cascadia brings to life all the wonders of nature as if created by the gods—an unknown world, entirely removed from the mortal world. This vision creates the framework of our core concept: the "realm of the gods." Accordingly, every building is thoughtfully designed to harmonize with the site's natural topography, seamlessly following the contours of the mountainous terrain and integrating with newly introduced waterfalls.

Project gallery

About this office
STRX Architects
Hospitality Architecture South Korea
Cite: "CASCADIA Golf Club / STRX Architects" 27 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032502/cascadia-golf-club-strx-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

