Sanders Place / NMBW Architecture Studio

Architects: NMBW Architecture Studio
- Area: 1385 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Peter Bennetts
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Renovation, Commercial Architecture
- Sustainability Consultant: Finding Infinity
- Structural Engineer: FORM
- Builder: Never Stop Group
- Design Team: Lucinda McLean, Nigel Bertram, Marika Neustupny, Daniel Bisetto, Rosanna Blacket, David Mason, Andrej Vodstrcil, Harry Bardoel
- City: Richmond
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of commercial industrial development and adjacent to a residential area, 'Sanders Place' is the conversion of a 1970s two-storey brick factory into a co-working space. Through a collaborative design approach, the existing internalised building, with little connection to the street and surrounding laneways, was reworked into a light-filled, naturally ventilated space with four courtyards that interact with passers-by and neighbours.