Khanong Phra Campsite / PHTAA Living Design

•
Khanong Phra, Thailand
-
Architects: PHTAA Living Design
- Area: 160000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Kukkong Thirathomrongkiat, Beer singnoi
-
Lead Architects: Ponwit Rattanatanatevilai
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Greenhouse
- Lead Team: Ponwit Rattanatanatevilai
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: meet design
- City: Khanong Phra
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Khanong Phra Campsite is a 100-rai (16-hectare) development nestled in the highlands of Khanong Phra, Nakhon Ratchasima. Surrounded by sloping terrain, ridges, and stretches of flatland, the project offers visitors a peaceful escape into nature while seamlessly integrating essential infrastructure and comforts. The project began with reshaping the land and establishing key infrastructure: three large water reservoirs for internal use, alongside dedicated water and power stations.