Khanong Phra Campsite / PHTAA Living Design

Text description provided by the architects. Khanong Phra Campsite is a 100-rai (16-hectare) development nestled in the highlands of Khanong Phra, Nakhon Ratchasima. Surrounded by sloping terrain, ridges, and stretches of flatland, the project offers visitors a peaceful escape into nature while seamlessly integrating essential infrastructure and comforts. The project began with reshaping the land and establishing key infrastructure: three large water reservoirs for internal use, alongside dedicated water and power stations.