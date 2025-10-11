Modern Mongolian Ger Installation / Ger Atelier

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the global architectural discourse, the expression of grassland culture faces homogenization challenges. The Mongolian ger, as a quintessential spatial carrier of nomadic civilization, embodies unique spatial philosophy through its circular plan, prefabricated structure, and symbiotic wisdom with nature. Situated near the Ulanhad volcanic cluster in Inner Mongolia, this project establishes a dialogue between the monumental geological landscape and the flexible nomadic space. The volcano symbolizes Earth's primordial forces, while the ger represents humanity's adaptive response to nature - their collision creates distinctive spatial narratives.