Modern Mongolian Ger Installation / Ger Atelier

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Chifeng, China
Modern Mongolian Ger Installation / Ger Atelier - Image 3 of 23
© Yujun Dou

Text description provided by the architects. In the global architectural discourse, the expression of grassland culture faces homogenization challenges. The Mongolian ger, as a quintessential spatial carrier of nomadic civilization, embodies unique spatial philosophy through its circular plan, prefabricated structure, and symbiotic wisdom with nature. Situated near the Ulanhad volcanic cluster in Inner Mongolia, this project establishes a dialogue between the monumental geological landscape and the flexible nomadic space. The volcano symbolizes Earth's primordial forces, while the ger represents humanity's adaptive response to nature - their collision creates distinctive spatial narratives.

Ger Atelier
Cite: "Modern Mongolian Ger Installation / Ger Atelier" 11 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032499/modern-mongolian-ger-installation-ger-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

© Yujun Dou

現代蒙古包裝置：無熱涼亭 / 閣爾建築

