  Junction Semi House / StudioAC

Junction Semi House / StudioAC

Toronto, Canada
© Felix Michaud

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Toronto's west end, this project transformed a church into a multi-generational home for a growing family and their parents. The church, spanning the entire site depth, offered a unique opportunity to carve out space, allowing light to penetrate deep into the interior. Over its history, the church served various denominations but always remained a gathering space at its essence.

StudioAC
