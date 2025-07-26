Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Structural Botany: 25AP-263-43 / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

Structural Botany: 25AP-263-43 / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

Zhuangwei, Taiwan
Structural Botany: 25AP-263-43 / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fixer Photographic Studio

"Structural Botany" is a series that extracts geometric vocabularies from the diverse characteristics of plants, reinterpreting them through artificial structures and modular components. It explores the blurred intersection between natural forms and human-made construction.

Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio
Wood

Top #Tags