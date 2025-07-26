Structural Botany: 25AP-263-43 / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

•
Zhuangwei, Taiwan
-
Architects: Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio
- Area: 71 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Fixer Photographic Studio
-
Lead Architects: Cheng Tsung Feng
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Chung Sheng Hsu, Chan Wei Hsu
- City: Zhuangwei
- Country: Taiwan
"Structural Botany" is a series that extracts geometric vocabularies from the diverse characteristics of plants, reinterpreting them through artificial structures and modular components. It explores the blurred intersection between natural forms and human-made construction.