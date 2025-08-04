Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lalla Yeddouna Square Revitalization / Mossessian Architecture + Yassir Khalil Studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urbanism, Cultural Architecture, Restoration
Fes, Morocco
Lalla Yeddouna Square Revitalization / Mossessian Architecture + Yassir Khalil Studio - Image 2 of 44
© Amine Houari

Text description provided by the architects. Fez's medina, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the world's largest and most intricate historic urban areas. In 2011, an international design competition to revitalize this core attracted over 800 entries. The winning proposal, by Mossessian Architecture in association with Yassir Khalil, was enthusiastically received by the local community. It aimed to reconnect Lalla Yeddouna Square with the riverfront through a pedestrian-friendly route, weaving through the medina's dense fabric and integrating artisan workshops, shops, eateries, educational programs, a nursery, and a women's centre.

About this office
Mossessian Architecture
Office
Yassir Khalil Studio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRestorationMorocco
Cite: "Lalla Yeddouna Square Revitalization / Mossessian Architecture + Yassir Khalil Studio" 04 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032472/lalla-yeddouna-square-revitalization-mossessian-architecture-plus-yassir-khalil-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

