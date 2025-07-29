Revitalization of The Relic Site of Yongle Palace / URBANUS

+ 35

Renovation, Cultural Center, History • Yuncheng, China Architects: URBANUS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3808 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: TAL

Category: Renovation, Cultural Center, History

Principal Architect: Wang Hui

Technical Director: Yao Yongmei

Project Manager: Zheng Na

Design Team: Zhang Fujun, Zhao Ping, Lu Yong, Dou Yonghui, Zhang Shuyan, Chen Yu, Wang Jingfei, Zhou Yanbang, Li Xiaoye, Luo Weining, Sun Fanqi, Wang Jingyu, Wang Lei, He Jinghan, Chai Bingjiang, Hu Jiaming, Wen Yiyang, Zhang Ting

Intern: Yang Mingting

Construction Drawing: Aochuang International Engineering Design (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Liu Xu, Li Dong, Bai Guoyuan, Xu Rong, Zhang Kai, Wang Qian

Steel Structure Consultation: Li Yongming, Zhao Yanguo

Steel Structure: H&J International

General Contractor : Shanxi Suiyi Ecological Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Yuncheng

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Creating a Dual Spatial Configuration

Only a small part of the original temple site is legally buildable, while the rest are basic farmlands. Within these constraints, a dual spatial configuration is adopted to reflect both the heritage of Lv Ancestral Home and the historical temple site. The west side builds on the base of current ancestral shrine to create a renewed cultural field, while the east focuses on evoking the memory of the original Yongle Palace. Visitors come from the west to search for the east, retracing a path that begins from informal vitality and ends with a structured ritual experience, reviving the historical interplay between everyday life and official sanctity.