Revitalization of The Relic Site of Yongle Palace / URBANUS

Revitalization of The Relic Site of Yongle Palace / URBANUS - Interior Photography, Arch, Concrete, ArcadeRevitalization of The Relic Site of Yongle Palace / URBANUS - Interior Photography, StairsRevitalization of The Relic Site of Yongle Palace / URBANUS - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardRevitalization of The Relic Site of Yongle Palace / URBANUS - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Cultural Center, History
Yuncheng, China
  • Architects: URBANUS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3808
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:TAL
  • Principal Architect: Wang Hui
  • Technical Director: Yao Yongmei
  • Project Manager: Zheng Na
  • Design Team: Zhang Fujun, Zhao Ping, Lu Yong, Dou Yonghui, Zhang Shuyan, Chen Yu, Wang Jingfei, Zhou Yanbang, Li Xiaoye, Luo Weining, Sun Fanqi, Wang Jingyu, Wang Lei, He Jinghan, Chai Bingjiang, Hu Jiaming, Wen Yiyang, Zhang Ting
  • Intern: Yang Mingting
  • Construction Drawing: Aochuang International Engineering Design (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Liu Xu, Li Dong, Bai Guoyuan, Xu Rong, Zhang Kai, Wang Qian
  • Steel Structure Consultation: Li Yongming, Zhao Yanguo
  • Steel Structure: H&J International
  • General Contractor : Shanxi Suiyi Ecological Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Yuncheng
  • Country: China
Revitalization of The Relic Site of Yongle Palace / URBANUS - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© TAL

Text description provided by the architects. Creating a Dual Spatial Configuration
Only a small part of the original temple site is legally buildable, while the rest are basic farmlands. Within these constraints, a dual spatial configuration is adopted to reflect both the heritage of Lv Ancestral Home and the historical temple site. The west side builds on the base of current ancestral shrine to create a renewed cultural field, while the east focuses on evoking the memory of the original Yongle Palace. Visitors come from the west to search for the east, retracing a path that begins from informal vitality and ends with a structured ritual experience, reviving the historical interplay between everyday life and official sanctity.

Project gallery

URBANUS
Office

吕祖故里：永乐宫旧址活化设计 / URBANUS 都市实践

