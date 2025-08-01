Ts Lunar Cavern Duplex Residence / TAA DESIGN + KHOA VU

-
Architects: KHOA VU, TAA DESIGN
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Chuong Nguyen, Phillip Le
-
Manufacturers: District Eight, Dulux, Poli Lighting
-
Lead Architects: Khoa Vu, Thien Nguyen
- Category: Renovation, Interior Design, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Nhu Do, Vu Nguyen
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. This project is an interior design transformation of a 150-square-meter duplex residence in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, crafted for a musician-artist. The design explores the essential idea of home through the abstraction of a cave, a sanctuary that offers both protection and perspective, while drawing inspiration from the Moon, a symbol of duality and emotional depth.