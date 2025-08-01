Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ts Lunar Cavern Duplex Residence / TAA DESIGN + KHOA VU

Ts Lunar Cavern Duplex Residence / TAA DESIGN + KHOA VU - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
Ts Lunar Cavern Duplex Residence / TAA DESIGN + KHOA VU - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
Ts Lunar Cavern Duplex Residence / TAA DESIGN + KHOA VU - Interior Photography
Ts Lunar Cavern Duplex Residence / TAA DESIGN + KHOA VU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, Glass

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Renovation, Interior Design, Residential Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: KHOA VU, TAA DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chuong Nguyen, Phillip Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  District Eight, Dulux, Poli Lighting
  • Lead Architects: Khoa Vu, Thien Nguyen
Ts Lunar Cavern Duplex Residence / TAA DESIGN + KHOA VU - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
© Chuong Nguyen

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an interior design transformation of a 150-square-meter duplex residence in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, crafted for a musician-artist. The design explores the essential idea of home through the abstraction of a cave, a sanctuary that offers both protection and perspective, while drawing inspiration from the Moon, a symbol of duality and emotional depth.

Project gallery

About this office
TAA DESIGN
Office
KHOA VU
Office

Renovation, Interior Design, Residential Interiors, Vietnam
Top #Tags