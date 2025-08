Rang Ste-Mathilde Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

+ 24

Residential Architecture, Houses • La Malbaie, Canada Architects: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4400 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Maxime Brouillet

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atelier Du Bois David Gilbert , Cabico , Design Within Reach , Ducharme , Lambert et fils , Shalwin

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Jérôme Lapierre, Vincent Foster

Design Team: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

City: La Malbaie

Country: Canada

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Charlevoix, along a rural road offering striking views of fields, mountains, and the river, this project serves as a gathering place for a large family united by their love of winter.