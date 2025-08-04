Rang Ste-Mathilde Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

•
La Malbaie, Canada
-
Architects: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte
- Area: 4400 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
-
Manufacturers: Atelier Du Bois David Gilbert, Cabico, Design Within Reach, Ducharme, Lambert et fils, Shalwin
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Jérôme Lapierre, Vincent Foster
- Design Team: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte
- City: La Malbaie
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Charlevoix, along a rural road offering striking views of fields, mountains, and the river, this project serves as a gathering place for a large family united by their love of winter.