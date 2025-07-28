Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Of Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture

Of Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture - Image 2 of 21Of Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Lighting, Beam, ChairOf Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture - Interior PhotographyOf Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture - Exterior PhotographyOf Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture - More Images

Houses
Ernakulam, India
  • Architects: Urava Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marc Frames
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Arya Sankaranarayanan and Ar. Joel M Joy
Of Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Marc Frames

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the sacred landscape of Paravur—where backwaters weave through 'Kaavus' (sacred groves)—this residence draws deeply from the spirit of the land. Anchored in the concept "Of Trees and Gods and Mud," the design embodies reverence for nature, belief, and material honesty. This private residence of 1800 sqft, located in Paravur, Kochi, Kerala, was completed in March 2025.

Project gallery

Urava Architecture
Brick

Residential ArchitectureHousesIndia

BrickResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
