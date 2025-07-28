Of Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Urava Architecture
- Area: 1800 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Marc Frames
Lead Architects: Ar. Arya Sankaranarayanan and Ar. Joel M Joy
Text description provided by the architects. Set in the sacred landscape of Paravur—where backwaters weave through 'Kaavus' (sacred groves)—this residence draws deeply from the spirit of the land. Anchored in the concept "Of Trees and Gods and Mud," the design embodies reverence for nature, belief, and material honesty. This private residence of 1800 sqft, located in Paravur, Kochi, Kerala, was completed in March 2025.