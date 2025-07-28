Of Trees and Gods and Mud House / Urava Architecture

+ 16

Houses • Ernakulam, India Architects: Urava Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Marc Frames

Lead Architects: Ar. Arya Sankaranarayanan and Ar. Joel M Joy

Category: Houses

City: Ernakulam

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the sacred landscape of Paravur—where backwaters weave through 'Kaavus' (sacred groves)—this residence draws deeply from the spirit of the land. Anchored in the concept "Of Trees and Gods and Mud," the design embodies reverence for nature, belief, and material honesty. This private residence of 1800 sqft, located in Paravur, Kochi, Kerala, was completed in March 2025.