Bhavati House / Dhrumam Architects

Category: Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Felix Varkeykunju

General Constructing: King Jesus Construction Co.

City: Erumeli

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Bhavati is situated on 20 cents of Plot No.33 in 4.5 acres of land planted with various fruit trees. The promoters decided that there shall be no fences between plots and a footprint of 600.0 sft for the buildings, so as to maintain the area as an orchard. Plot No.33 is at the lower part that slopes from south to north. Bhavati bestowed the Indian Institute of Architects National Award for Excellence in Architecture 2023 for Residential Budget House up to 1500 sq.ft.