Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Bhavati House / Dhrumam Architects

Bhavati House / Dhrumam Architects

Save

Bhavati House / Dhrumam Architects - Exterior PhotographyBhavati House / Dhrumam Architects - Image 3 of 23Bhavati House / Dhrumam Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Stairs, BeamBhavati House / Dhrumam Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamBhavati House / Dhrumam Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Erumeli, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Felix Varkeykunju
  • General Constructing: King Jesus Construction Co.
  • City: Erumeli
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bhavati House / Dhrumam Architects - Exterior Photography
© Justin Sebastian Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Bhavati is situated on 20 cents of Plot No.33 in 4.5 acres of land planted with various fruit trees. The promoters decided that there shall be no fences between plots and a footprint of 600.0 sft for the buildings, so as to maintain the area as an orchard. Plot No.33 is at the lower part that slopes from south to north. Bhavati bestowed the Indian Institute of Architects National Award for Excellence in Architecture 2023 for Residential Budget House up to 1500 sq.ft.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dhrumam Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Bhavati House / Dhrumam Architects" 29 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032463/bhavati-house-dhrumam-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags