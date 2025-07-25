A House that Embraces Its Vegetable Garden / sukchulmok+BRBB Architects

+ 17

Category: Houses

Architecture Offices: BRBB Architets

City: Pocheon-si

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Situated with a view of the vegetable garden, this house is composed of intersecting volumes made from different materials. These overlapping forms define the outer shell, ensuring privacy while creating a sense of depth and warmth within. Its appearance, embracing the field like a protective gesture, inspired the name Pojeon-jip (抱田), meaning "a house that embraces the field."