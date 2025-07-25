Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  A House that Embraces Its Vegetable Garden / sukchulmok+BRBB Architects

A House that Embraces Its Vegetable Garden / sukchulmok+BRBB Architects

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Pocheon-si, South Korea
  • Architects: sukchulmok+BRBB Architects
  Area: 128
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: hong seokgyu
  Lead Architects: sukchulmok - HyunHee Park
  • Category: Houses
  Architecture Offices: BRBB Architets
  • City: Pocheon-si
  • Country: South Korea
A House that Embraces Its Vegetable Garden / sukchulmok+BRBB Architects - Exterior Photography
© hong seokgyu

Text description provided by the architects. Situated with a view of the vegetable garden, this house is composed of intersecting volumes made from different materials. These overlapping forms define the outer shell, ensuring privacy while creating a sense of depth and warmth within. Its appearance, embracing the field like a protective gesture, inspired the name Pojeon-jip (抱田), meaning "a house that embraces the field."

About this office
sukchulmok+BRBB Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "A House that Embraces Its Vegetable Garden / sukchulmok+BRBB Architects" 25 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

