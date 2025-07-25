A House that Embraces Its Vegetable Garden / sukchulmok+BRBB Architects

•
Pocheon-si, South Korea
Architects: sukchulmok+BRBB Architects
- Area: 128 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:hong seokgyu
Lead Architects: sukchulmok - HyunHee Park
- Category: Houses
- Architecture Offices: BRBB Architets
- City: Pocheon-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Situated with a view of the vegetable garden, this house is composed of intersecting volumes made from different materials. These overlapping forms define the outer shell, ensuring privacy while creating a sense of depth and warmth within. Its appearance, embracing the field like a protective gesture, inspired the name Pojeon-jip (抱田), meaning "a house that embraces the field."