World
  H-House / Studio Nirbaadh

H-House / Studio Nirbaadh

H-House / Studio Nirbaadh - Exterior Photography, BrickH-House / Studio Nirbaadh - Interior PhotographyH-House / Studio Nirbaadh - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamH-House / Studio Nirbaadh - Interior Photography, WoodH-House / Studio Nirbaadh - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Koregaon, India
  • Architects: Studio Nirbaadh
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2850 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Dhanesh Gandhi, Tanushree Oswal
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Dhanesh Gandhi, Tanushree Oswal
  • Technical Team: Nirag Parmar, Shekhar Kadam
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Anavi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Legrand
  • City: Koregaon
  • Country: India
H-House / Studio Nirbaadh - Exterior Photography, Brick

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into the dense urban fabric of Koregaon in Satara, the H-House is a 2850 sq.ft. residence crafted on a constrained 33' x 78' site. The linear proportions of the site drove the architectural response, culminating in a plan organized around three longitudinal lines that run parallel across the site. These lines not only define the spatial distribution but also lend the house its name and identity.

Project gallery

Studio Nirbaadh
Cite: "H-House / Studio Nirbaadh" 24 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032432/h-house-studio-nirbaadh> ISSN 0719-8884

