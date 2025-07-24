H-House / Studio Nirbaadh

+ 30

Houses • Koregaon, India Architects: Studio Nirbaadh

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2850 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Dhanesh Gandhi, Tanushree Oswal

Category: Houses

Design Team: Dhanesh Gandhi, Tanushree Oswal

Technical Team: Nirag Parmar, Shekhar Kadam

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Anavi

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Legrand

City: Koregaon

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into the dense urban fabric of Koregaon in Satara, the H-House is a 2850 sq.ft. residence crafted on a constrained 33' x 78' site. The linear proportions of the site drove the architectural response, culminating in a plan organized around three longitudinal lines that run parallel across the site. These lines not only define the spatial distribution but also lend the house its name and identity.