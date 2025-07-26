Urban Living Lab / Su Chang Design Research Office

+ 35

Category: Community Center

Design Team: Au Cheuk Fan Frankie, Tam Wing Huen Raven, Wong Chun Yan Oscar, Zhou Yuying Cherrie, Zhu Yalan Julia, Ng Hou Ming Matthew, Tang Chun Hei Isaac

Organizer: Hong Kong Arts Centre

Main Contractor: Orlando Engineering, Timmax Industrial

Country: Hong Kong

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Re:Tai Kok Tsui Pavilion combines local galvanized steel crafts and laminated bamboo materials to create a communal space for the transforming Tai Kok Tsui neighbourhood. The fluid form of the vessels creates an image of the moving waves and reactivates the public's collective memory of Tai Kok Tsui's unique spatial quality between sea and land, provoking a new imagination of Tai Kok Tsui's urban future.