  5. Urban Living Lab / Su Chang Design Research Office

Urban Living Lab / Su Chang Design Research Office

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
  • Design Team: Au Cheuk Fan Frankie, Tam Wing Huen Raven, Wong Chun Yan Oscar, Zhou Yuying Cherrie, Zhu Yalan Julia, Ng Hou Ming Matthew, Tang Chun Hei Isaac
  • Organizer: Hong Kong Arts Centre
  • Main Contractor: Orlando Engineering, Timmax Industrial
  • Country: Hong Kong
Urban Living Lab / Su Chang Design Research Office - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Kris Provoost

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Re:Tai Kok Tsui Pavilion combines local galvanized steel crafts and laminated bamboo materials to create a communal space for the transforming Tai Kok Tsui neighbourhood. The fluid form of the vessels creates an image of the moving waves and reactivates the public's collective memory of Tai Kok Tsui's unique spatial quality between sea and land, provoking a new imagination of Tai Kok Tsui's urban future.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kris Provoost

城市生活所 / 苏畅设计研究室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

