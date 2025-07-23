Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Factory Canteen Agrocel Dhordo / Studio Dot

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Services
Dhordo, India
  • Architects: Studio Dot
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dhrupad Shukla
  • Lead Architect: Ar. Satya Vaghela
  • Category: Services
  • Design Team: Team Studio Dot
  • City: Dhordo
  • Country: India
Factory Canteen Agrocel Dhordo / Studio Dot - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Dhrupad Shukla

Text description provided by the architects. In the white expanse of the Rann of Kachchh, near Dhordo village, a resilient and sustainable canteen provides a pause for the staff and contract workers of Agrocel Industries. The canteen, located within the plant premises, addresses the extreme climatic conditions of the region while offering a comfortable and functional space. Four identical 50-seat dining bays, interconnected by a linear serving space, ensure efficient flow during peak hours, accommodating the large workforce with ease. The modular design not only facilitates scalability but also promotes a sense of community within the industrial setting.

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Dot
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureServicesIndia
