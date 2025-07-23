Factory Canteen Agrocel Dhordo / Studio Dot

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. In the white expanse of the Rann of Kachchh, near Dhordo village, a resilient and sustainable canteen provides a pause for the staff and contract workers of Agrocel Industries. The canteen, located within the plant premises, addresses the extreme climatic conditions of the region while offering a comfortable and functional space. Four identical 50-seat dining bays, interconnected by a linear serving space, ensure efficient flow during peak hours, accommodating the large workforce with ease. The modular design not only facilitates scalability but also promotes a sense of community within the industrial setting.