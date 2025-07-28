Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Long House / Crest Architects

The Long House / Crest Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
The Long House / Crest Architects - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Shamanth J. Patil

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Crest Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4890 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shamanth J. Patil
  • Lead Architects: Vikas MV, Vishwas Venkat
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked within a quiet, gated neighborhood in Bangalore, The Long House is a four-bedroom residence distinguished by a striking 24-foot cantilever. Designed for a client who recently returned from the United States, the home reflects a strong commitment to minimalism and purposeful living. The brief was clear and uncompromising: create a space that is direct, efficient, and intentional—built with only what is necessary, nothing more, nothing less.

