The Long House / Crest Architects

Architects: Crest Architects
- Area: 4890 ft²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Shamanth J. Patil
Lead Architects: Vikas MV, Vishwas Venkat
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked within a quiet, gated neighborhood in Bangalore, The Long House is a four-bedroom residence distinguished by a striking 24-foot cantilever. Designed for a client who recently returned from the United States, the home reflects a strong commitment to minimalism and purposeful living. The brief was clear and uncompromising: create a space that is direct, efficient, and intentional—built with only what is necessary, nothing more, nothing less.