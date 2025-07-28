The Long House / Crest Architects

+ 15

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Vikas MV, Vishwas Venkat

Design Team: Shreya Ramachandra, Akanksha Gunda

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: S and S Consultants

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked within a quiet, gated neighborhood in Bangalore, The Long House is a four-bedroom residence distinguished by a striking 24-foot cantilever. Designed for a client who recently returned from the United States, the home reflects a strong commitment to minimalism and purposeful living. The brief was clear and uncompromising: create a space that is direct, efficient, and intentional—built with only what is necessary, nothing more, nothing less.