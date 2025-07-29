Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Steel House / NOMO STUDIO

Steel House / NOMO STUDIO

Save

Steel House / NOMO STUDIO - Exterior Photography, BalconySteel House / NOMO STUDIO - Image 3 of 27Steel House / NOMO STUDIO - Image 4 of 27Steel House / NOMO STUDIO - Image 5 of 27Steel House / NOMO STUDIO - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Menorca, Spain
  • Architects: NOMO STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Lead Architects: Alicia Casals
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Jennifer Méndez, Mira Botseva, Blanca Algarra, Gonzalo de la Parra
  • Lead Team: Karl Johan Nyqvist
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mus i Segui
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Windmill
  • City: Menorca
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Steel House / NOMO STUDIO - Image 3 of 27
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived as a monolithic volume with refined geometry, suspended over a steeply sloping topography. Access is through an intermediate level, via a recessed entrance in a completely blank façade, which reinforces the perception of mass and opacity in contrast with the lightness of the main volume. The concrete platforms leading to the house replicate the effect of suspension, establishing a formal dialogue with the building and accentuating the sensation of floating above the ground.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NOMO STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Steel House / NOMO STUDIO" 29 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032350/steel-house-nomo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags