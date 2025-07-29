Steel House / NOMO STUDIO

+ 22

Design Team: Jennifer Méndez, Mira Botseva, Blanca Algarra, Gonzalo de la Parra

Lead Team: Karl Johan Nyqvist

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mus i Segui

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Windmill

City: Menorca

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived as a monolithic volume with refined geometry, suspended over a steeply sloping topography. Access is through an intermediate level, via a recessed entrance in a completely blank façade, which reinforces the perception of mass and opacity in contrast with the lightness of the main volume. The concrete platforms leading to the house replicate the effect of suspension, establishing a formal dialogue with the building and accentuating the sensation of floating above the ground.